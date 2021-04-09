JUST IN
India is critical part of solution to climate crisis: US Congresswoman

India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis and an important partner in this fight, a top American lawmaker has said

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis and an important partner in this fight, a top American lawmaker has said.

House Science Space, and Technology Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson in a tweet on Thursday welcomed the visit of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to India.

"I am so pleased that Kerry visited India to discuss how to tackle the climate crisis," she said.

"As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution and an important partner in this fight," Johnson added.

First Published: Fri, April 09 2021. 08:24 IST

