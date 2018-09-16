Three major fires break out in India in less than 15 hours

As the area is very congested, firefighters are finding it difficult to work. They are using hydraulic ladders and gas cutters to cut through the grills of the gates and small windows to enter the building. The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to other floors. Locals were also seen lending a hand to the fire department officials to douse the fire, which showed no signs of going out even after 12 hours. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the area due to the fire.