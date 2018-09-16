Three major fires break out in India in less than 15 hours

Fire breaks out in shoe factories in Udyog Nagar
A major fire broke out in two shoe factories located in Udyog Nagar area in New Delhi on Sunday. Twenty-eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A call was received at 4:35 am. The two factories are located close to each other in Udyog Nagar's K-block.
Fire in the congested Bagri Market in Kolkata
A massive fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in the Bagri Market on Sunday. The market is located in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata. No loss of life has been reported, but some firefighters suffered injuries during the operation. Thirty fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. The fire broke out inside a building housing shops in the market at around 2.30 am.
Firefighters continue to battle major blaze on Canning Street
As the area is very congested, firefighters are finding it difficult to work. They are using hydraulic ladders and gas cutters to cut through the grills of the gates and small windows to enter the building. The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to other floors. Locals were also seen lending a hand to the fire department officials to douse the fire, which showed no signs of going out even after 12 hours. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the area due to the fire.
Massive blaze in Srinagar hotel
A massive fire erupted at a local hotel in Srinagar on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or injury. The blaze started at the top floor of the multi-storeyed Pamposh Hotel on Residency Road, which is in the heart of the city. The fire erupted in the hotel at around 2 pm.
No reports of any loss of life, or injury so far
Fire tenders and police were rushed to the spot and were trying to contain it from spreading. The building houses offices of some news channels and business establishments. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
