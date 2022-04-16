India likely to face a power crisis amid coal shortage in the country: Cong

-
The country is likely to face a power crisis due to the shortage of coal, the Congress said on Friday.
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "The country has 173 thermal power plants of which 96 have critical coal reserve, which means about 60 per cent power plants are facing coal shortage."
The Congress leader said that in the next two months, India could face shortage of power as there is no system of coal supply due to the problem of railway rakes.
As per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data released on April 11, there is a shortage of coal stock in the thermal power plants in the country.
As per the report, as of now, 50 of the 73 thermal power plants identified as critical have less than 10 per cent of stock, having power generation capacity for less than 10 days.
