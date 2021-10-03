India logs 22,842 Covid cases, vaccine coverage goes past 900-million mark

on Sunday reported a total of 22,842 fresh Covid cases, while recovery in the last 24 hours went up to 25,930 across the country. According to Union Health Ministry's report on Sunday morning, as many as 244 Covid deaths were reported in the same time span, pushing the total death toll to 4,48,817 so far.

The recovery of 25,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,30,94,529. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.87 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently at 2,70,557, which is the lowest in 199 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.80 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,65,734 Covid tests being conducted taking the total count so far to over 57.32 cr tests.

Weekly positivity rate at 1.66 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 100 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.80 per cent, which has remained below 3 per cent for last 34 days and below 5 per cent for 117 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 73,76,846 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 90 cr as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday. This has been achieved through 87,84,333 sessions.

--IANS

avr/skp/

