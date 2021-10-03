Maharashtra: Thane district adds 254 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

With the addition of 254 positive cases, the infection count in district of mounted to 5,59,898, while the death of three patients pushed the toll to 11,416, an official said on Sunday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,36,048, while the death toll is 3,277, another official said.

