JUST IN
India needs regulatory data protection for drug research: Novartis CEO
Flying object was spotted over Andaman and Nicobar Island in 2022
Govt to organise 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation
Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ED custody in money laundering case
MCD standing committee members poll: Over 85% councillors cast votes
Bullet train is national project, says SC declining Godrej's plea
Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM
Need to relook at UNSC, support greater role for India: Liz Truss
MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Chinese EV maker showcases world's first car powered by sodium-ion battery
icon-arrow-left
India will become third largest economy by turn of decade: Dhankhar
Business Standard

India needs regulatory data protection for drug research: Novartis CEO

India should have a regulatory data protection system in place to attract fundamental drug research from major pharmaceutical companies in the world, Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan said

Topics
data protection | Drug makers in India | Research study

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

data protection bill
Photo: Bloomberg

India should have a regulatory data protection system in place to attract fundamental drug research from major pharmaceutical companies in the world, Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vasant Narasimhan said on Friday here.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the life sciences conclave 'BioAsia 2023' being held here, Narasimhan said great work has been done to streamline Intellectual Property (IP) issues which can be further improved.

"I think the next step is when you think about how we generate data and how protected that is in regulatory filings. India does not have regulatory data protection," he said replying to a query.

If one looks at any place in the world where there is significant fundamental drug research happening from multinational firms, there is regulatory data protection, including China, Narasimhan further said.

The Novartis CEO added that getting approvals for clinical trials used to be very difficult in India earlier. However, with the new policy, the process has been streamlined.

According to him, India has the opportunity to attract fundamental drug research if it continues to strengthen IP and regulatory data protection environments in the long run.

"I think that should be the aspiration for India in the longer term. The national policy environment needs to evolve to support that," he said.

On Novartis' Drug Development Centre in Hyderabad, Narasimhan said currently it has over 9,000 employees, including 3200, in drug development projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on data protection

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.