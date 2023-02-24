JUST IN
Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ED custody in money laundering case
MCD standing committee members poll: Over 85% councillors cast votes
Bullet train is national project, says SC declining Godrej's plea
Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM
Need to relook at UNSC, support greater role for India: Liz Truss
MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election
Antony Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in G20 meeting
CM Stalin writes to EAM, seeks intervention over attacks on TN fishermen
AIIMS to be built soon in Madurai: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
MCD standing committee members poll: Over 85% councillors cast votes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ED custody in money laundering case

The court passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate which said it needed to interrogate him to track the money trail

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Conman
Sukesh Chandrasekhar

A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the ED custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion of around Rs 4 crore from prominent entrepreneur Malvinder Singh's wife Japna M Singh.

The judge extended the custody of the alleged conman after he was produced before court on expiry of his nine-day ED custody.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate which said it needed to interrogate him to track the money trail.

The anti-money laundering probe agency also got 5 days' police remand of co-accused Deepak Ramdani.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested following registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's version of an FIR, for allegedly duping Malvinder Singh's Wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore in order to secure bail for her husband arrested in a criminal case.

Singh is a former promoter of Fortis Healthcare.

According to the complaint, Chandrashekhar had called Japna M Singh multiple times while impersonating as senior government officials and extorted money from her with the promise of facilitating her husband's release on bail.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is also accused of cheating Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Singh, the brother of Malvinder and former promoter of Religare Enterprises, on identical promise. Chandrashekhar allegedly took around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, according to the ED.

The two brothers are in judicial custody in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2022 for their alleged role in the duping case.

The names of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi besides several others had surfaced during the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police and the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.