Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ED custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the ED custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a related to alleged extortion of around Rs 4 crore from prominent entrepreneur Malvinder Singh's wife Japna M Singh.

The judge extended the custody of the alleged conman after he was produced before court on expiry of his nine-day ED custody.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the which said it needed to interrogate him to track the money trail.

The anti-money laundering probe agency also got 5 days' police remand of co-accused Deepak Ramdani.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested following registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's version of an FIR, for allegedly duping Malvinder Singh's Wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore in order to secure bail for her husband arrested in a criminal case.

Singh is a former promoter of Fortis Healthcare.

According to the complaint, Chandrashekhar had called Japna M Singh multiple times while impersonating as senior government officials and extorted money from her with the promise of facilitating her husband's release on bail.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is also accused of cheating Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Singh, the brother of Malvinder and former promoter of Religare Enterprises, on identical promise. Chandrashekhar allegedly took around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, according to the ED.

The two brothers are in judicial custody in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2022 for their alleged role in the duping case.

The names of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi besides several others had surfaced during the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police and the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)