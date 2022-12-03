JUST IN
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
Ensure law and order during Swiggy partners' strike: Kerala HC to police
CCTV in classrooms does not violate right to privacy: Delhi govt to HC
Proposed procurement of predator drones from US under process: Navy chief
Kerala will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port: Minister
How smart must smart city planners of Srinagar be?
Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
Business Standard

India never favours war, violence; not neutral to injustice: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India neither disturbs others nor does it spare those who disturb the country

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Defence ministry | violence

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India neither disturbs others nor does it spare those who disturb the country.

India never favoured war and violence. However, it cannot remain neutral to injustice and oppression.

"It's not in our nature to remain neutral to injustice and oppression," he said without elaborating.

The Minister was speaking at the Gita Dana Yajna organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its magnificent Rajadhiraja Govinda temple in Vasantapura in Bengaluru.

The Minister explained the circumstances that led to the Battle of Mahabharata.

It was on the battlefield of Kurukshetra where Lord Sri Krishna delivered his epic lecture which came to be known as Srimad Bhagwad Gita, he said.

He also told the audience that the content of Gita makes it eternal and universal. Reading Bhagwad Gita and imbibing it in life makes a person fearless, he added.

The ISKCON Bengaluru has decided to donate one lakh Bhagwad Gita book through out this month, apart from organisng cultural and religious events.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ISRO chairman S Somanath were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 16:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.