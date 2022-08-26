India no more a weak country, reputation has increased globally: Rajnath

Defence Minister Friday asserted is "no more a weak" country, and its reputation and credibility has increased rapidly at the global level.

Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's capital city, said is a country which has not captured even an inch of land of any other nation. "We are proud of our heritage. We are believers of 'Vasudev Kutumbkam' (the world is one family)."



He addressed a programme at the Lucknow University, where he said, " is no more a weak India. Now India has become a powerful India. We have full faith in our soldiers, and we should be proud of our jawans."



He added the country's economy is growing at a fast rate.

"India's reputation and credibility has increased rapidly at the global level," the Union minister said.

During his visit, Singh will attend several programmes and interact with different sections of society.

