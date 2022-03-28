India not considering buying crude oil from Russia using rupees

-
ALSO READ
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Sri Lanka signs deal to lease oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
India abstains from UNHRC vote on Russia-Ukraine crisis
-
India is not considering buying oil from Russia using Indian rupees, the junior oil minister told parliament on Monday, after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Oil public sector undertakings neither have any contract nor is any such proposal under consideration from Russia or any other country for purchase of crude oil in Indian rupees," junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU