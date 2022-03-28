India not considering buying crude oil from Russia using rupees

is not considering buying oil from Russia using Indian rupees, the junior oil minister told parliament on Monday, after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Oil public sector undertakings neither have any contract nor is any such proposal under consideration from Russia or any other country for purchase of crude oil in Indian rupees," junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said.

