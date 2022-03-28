President to confer Padma awards on late Kalyan Singh, 72 others

-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday will confer Padma awards on 74 distinguished personalities, including former BJP leader late Kalyan Singh and actor Victor Banerjee, at a civil investiture ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This year, 128 Padma awards are being presented and the first civil investiture ceremony was held on March 21 during which 54 personalities were given the honour.
Amongst the prominent awardees at the second investiture ceremony will be Padma Vibhushan recipients, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister late Kalyan Singh (posthumous) and classical vocalist Prabha Atre, Padma Bhushan recipients actor Victor Banerjee, and Krishna Murthy Ella and Suchitra Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, the maker of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, an official statement said.
The awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
These awards are given in various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.
The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
This year's list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 people from the category of Foreigners, Non Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India, besides 13 posthumous awardees.
