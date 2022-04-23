India Post warns against fake websites claiming to provide subsidies

on Saturday warned the public against fraudulent website URLs circulating on social media claiming of providing government through certain surveys, and quizzes.

"We wish to inform the citizens of the Country that is not involved in any such activities like announcing Subsidies, Bonuses or Prizes based on Surveys, etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages /emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details," reads the official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

It is also requested the common public not share any personally identifiable information such as date of birth, account numbers, mobile numbers, place of Birth and OTP, etc.

also said that they are taking necessary action to prevent these URLs / links / Websites from circulating through various prevention mechanisms.

"Public at large is once again requested not to believe or respond to any fake/spurious messages/communications / links," reads the official statement.

