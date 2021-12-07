India promotes culture of peace as part of commitment to global order: MEA

-
India promotes a culture of peace as a part of its commitment to global order, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Culture of Peace is the cornerstone of the global order to build inclusive and tolerant societies. Under the auspices of the United Nations, the promotion of a culture of peace has expanded into a global discourse, according to the statement issued by MEA.
The observation came in the light of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly's Agenda item 16 on Culture of Peace.
India will continue to spread the message of humanity, pluralism and democracy. We reiterate our call to fight negative forces of intolerance, violence and discrimination together, said Ashish Sharma, First Secretary in the statement.
Continuing this rich heritage, India has promoted this culture, inter alia, through tolerance, understanding, respect for all religions and cultures - all this under the overarching umbrella of pluralistic ethos and democratic principles. This is enshrined in our Constitution, the MEA's statement said.
For millennia, India has regularly provided shelter to those persecuted in foreign lands and allowed them to thrive in India and it's is not just about a culture, but a civilization in itself. the statement further added.
