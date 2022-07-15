India provides disaster relief materials to Nepal amid floods, landslides

-
India on Friday handed over disaster relief materials to Nepal in order to help the Himalayan country to cope with the situation caused by floods and landslides.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed the relief materials to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khad. The relief materials include 3,000 tents (big/family) and 10 motor inflatable boats.
"As part of our continued commitment to support disaster relief efforts of Nepal, the Ambassador of India to Nepal handed over consignments of flood and disaster-relief material to the Home Minister of Nepal," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement.
In his remarks during the event, Srivastava expressed that this timely supply of relief materials should be optimally utilised by the concerned agencies to ensure their maximum benefit by timely distribution and efficient utilisation.
Khand thanked the government of India for the timely delivery of the relief materials and appreciated the disaster relief-related cooperation between India and Nepal.
As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, the Embassy said.
The gifting of relief materials reflects the continued support of the government of India in bolstering the government of Nepal's efforts to build a disaster-resilient Nepal," it added.
