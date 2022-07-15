PM Modi invites ideas for upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 31

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi invites people to share theme ideas for 'Mann Ki Baat'
PM Modi invites citizens to share 'inspiring journeys' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Adopt Yoga in daily life: PM Modi's mantra in Mann Ki Baat for wellbeing
PM invites citizens to share inputs for upcoming Mann ki Baat on May 29
60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share the ideas and suggestions for upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.
The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App. People can also record their message by dialing the number 1800-11-7800.
Sharing MyGov invitation, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."
MyGov said that PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 91st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.
"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast," the MyGov added.
You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.
--IANS
ssb/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU