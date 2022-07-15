BJP chief Nadda to meet former Nepali PM under 'Know BJP' campaign

(BJP) national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in the national capital on Sunday under the 'Know BJP' campaign.

The meeting will take place at the party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday in which many senior leaders of the party will also be present.

Notably, the former Nepali PM is on a three-day visit to India.

BJP's foreign affairs department in charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said it is an "important" meeting.

"This meeting is important and will be under the 'Know BJP' campaign. This is for the first time that the BJP has given an invitation to Nepali Communist Party."

According to the sources, Prachanda will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The "Know BJP" campaign was started on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. Its second phase was held on 16 May 2022 while the third meeting was held on June 4 2022.

"Know BJP" campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world. Under this program, Nadda has so far interacted with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

Nadda has so far held talks with diplomats/heads of missions of 47 countries including the European Union.

Earlier last month, Nadda had met the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Van Nen at the BJP Head Office in the national capital.

On June 11, Nadda met the envoys of 13 foreign countries and said that is a need for better communication between the political systems and political parties of different countries to understand the vision of each other.

Earlier, Nadda interacted with "Head of Missions" from 13 countries at the party's central office in the fourth phase of the "Know BJP" campaign. Addressing the visiting diplomats, Nadda said, "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other."

The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said.

