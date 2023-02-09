JUST IN
Bombay HC paves way for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Action plans helped reduce pollution by 20% at Anand Vihar, Delhi
Recovery of over Rs 7,000 cr revenue arrears pending: CAG to Kerala govt
Amit Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS probationers on February 11
Guj HC reserves order on whether PM Modi's degree certificate can be shared
Is there pressure on NSE, SEBI to go 'easy' on Adani Group, asks Congress
First G20 meeting of environment, climate groups starts in Bengaluru
Delhi Police plans to recruit 6,000 personnel, half of them women
De-influencing trends all over social media; here's all you need to know
Over 1.6 million people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011: Govt data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Central dues to Bengal under MGNREGA still at Rs 7,000 crore: Mamata
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India rated among top 5 accreditation systems in world: GQII Index

India has been placed at the fifth position out of 184 countries in terms of its accreditation system, according to the recently released Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021

Topics
infrastructure | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has observed that a massive shortfall in the budgetary allocation of over Rs 1,900 crore by the finance ministry to the industry department
Representative Image

India has been placed at the fifth position out of 184 countries in terms of its accreditation system, according to the recently released Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021.

The GQII ranks 184 economies on the basis of their quality infrastructure (QI).

India's overall QI system ranking continues to be tenth.

According to the index, India was ranked 21st in terms of metrology and ninth in standardisation.

The report was released in December 2022.

"We are proud that India is rated among the top five accrediting systems in the world...We anticipate that India will pave the way for more collaborations aimed at creating resilient systems of high-quality infrastructure," the Quality Council of India (QCI) said in a tweet.

The report said geographically, the top 25 are mainly located in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, with some exceptions, such as India (10th), Brazil (13th), Australia (14th), and Turkey (16th).

While QCI is the national body for accreditation, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the main body for formulation of standards and the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research - National Physical Laboratory (CSIRNPL) for the metrology system.

"India's accreditation system is the youngest among the three QI pillars in India, and we have jumped to global fifth within a year in these rankings," said Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI.

QI is the technical backbone for international trade, with metrology, standardisation, accreditation and conformity assessment services providing reliability and trust between trading partners.

The GQII measures the relative development of countries' QI.

Accreditation helps establish the competence and credibility of conformity assessment bodies which perform testing, certification and inspection.

The national accreditation system as per international standards in India is established by the QCI.

The system is operated through the constituent boards of QCI, primarily the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies, which provides accreditation to the certification, inspection, and validation/ verification bodies, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, which provides accreditation to the testing, calibration and medical laboratories.

The GQII rankings are published and presented post-facto for each year based on the data collected till the end of that year.

The 2021 rankings are based on data till end of December 2021, collected and analysed through 2022.

It is an initiative on metrology, standardisation, accreditation and related services, supported by Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on infrastructure

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU