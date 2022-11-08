JUST IN
Tamil Nadu focusing on manufacturing and services sectors: Stalin
Business Standard

Centre allows 13 private agencies to do mining exploration operations

With this, there are now a total of 22 private agencies which are engaged in mineral exploration

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Caol Mining (Reuters)

The Centre has given accreditation to 13 private agencies for engaging in mineral exploration, official sources said.

With this, there are now a total of 22 private agencies which are engaged in mineral exploration.

With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for the mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training).

Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) is pursuing mineral exploration activities through NMET funding.

Apart from the ongoing exploration works, MECL provides consultancy services for preparation of reports and other documents for actionable blocks.

--IANS

ans/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:04 IST

`
