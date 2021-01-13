India records 15,968 new cases, total Covid-19 recoveries at over 10 mn

-
-
India's COVID-19 caseload increased to1,04,95,147 with 15,968 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,29,111pushing the national recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll increased to1,51,529with 202 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.51 percent,while theCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.44per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.
There are2,14,507 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.04per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,18,34,89,114 samples have been tested up toJanuary 12with 8,36,227 samples being tested on Tuesday.
