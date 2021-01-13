Meghalaya gets 35,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, inoculation at 11 sites

35,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' have reached safely in on Wednesday morning, informed State Chief Minister

In a tweet, Sangma said, "35,000 doses of Covishield have arrived safely at the State Vaccination Centre, Shillong. This will set in motion the world's biggest vaccination effort from January 16, 2021. 11 sites have been identified across for the launch event."

The Chief Minister in another tweet also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine touch down at Guwahati Airport today. will roll-out the COVID vaccination drive from January 16, 2021, using Covishield vaccine for Phase I. Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan," he said in another tweet.

Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU), have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday and noted that the two "are safest of the vaccines".

"Both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been authorized for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Dr Paul said at a press conference here.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that the central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he had said.

