India records 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 5.89%

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day taking the virus caseload to1,03,40,469, whilehigher testing has led to further decline in the cumulativepositivity rate to 5.89 per cent,accordingto the Union data updated on Monday.

A totalof 16,504 people tested positive for infection in aday. The daily newcaseshad last touched a low on December 29 last year with16,432new coronavirusinfections being added to the national tally in a dayafter 187 days.

The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed



Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867pushing the national recovery rate to96.19 percent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 2,43,953 active cases of infection in the country whichcomprise2.36per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

India's total cumulative tests have crossed 17.5 crore (17,56,35,761) with7,35,978 samples being tested on Sunday.

"One crore tests were conducted in the last 11 days. Higher testing has led to further decline in the cumulative positivity rate at 5.89 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

The 214 new fatalities include 35fromMaharashtra,26from West Bengal,25 from Kerala, 16 from Uttar Pradesh and14 each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 1,49,649deathshave been reported so far in the country including 49,666 from Maharashtra followed by12,156 from Tamil Nadu, 12,107fromKarnataka,10,585fromDelhi,9,792 from West Bengal,8,403from Uttar Pradesh, 7,115 fromAndhra Pradesh and5,376fromPunjab.

The stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

