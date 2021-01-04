India on threshold of starting world's largest vaccination programme: PM

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Covid-19: AIIMS to start human clinical trial of Covaxin from Monday
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of the Indian scientists involved in developing the vaccine for Covid-19, and said India is soon going to start the largest vaccination programme in the world.
Modi made the remarks after inaugurating the National Metrology Conclave virtually and also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation.
He also laid the foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "The new year has brought with it a new achievement. Indian scientists have not developed just one, but two Covid vaccines."
He said, "We are on the threshold of starting the 'largest vaccination programme in the world'. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians," he said.
The Prime Minister also urged the scientists of CSIR to discuss and converse with the students of the educational institutions in the entire country and share their experiences with the next generation.
"This would help in developing the next generation of young scientists," he said.
The Prime Minister further said the quality of services and products in our country, both in the public or private sector, will determine India's strength in the world.
"No research is complete with comparing and calculating. We also need to calculate our achievements as well," he said.
He said, "We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility."
--IANS
aks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU