India records 20,549 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to over 10.2 mn

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to1,02,44,852 with20,549 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.34 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.99 per cent,accordingto the Union data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to1,48,439with 286 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed



Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,34,141 pushing the national recovery rate to95.99 percent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are 2,62,272active cases of infections in the country whichcomprises2.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up toDecember 29 with11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 286 new fatalities include 68fromMaharashtra, 30from West Bengal, 28 from Delhi and24 from Kerala.

A total of 1,48,43deathshave been reported so far in the country including 49,373from Maharashtra followed by12,092 from Tamil Nadu, 12,074fromKarnataka, 10,502fromDelhi,9,655from West Bengal,8,340from Uttar Pradesh, 7,100 fromAndhra Pradesh and5,322fromPunjab.

The stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deathsoccurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

