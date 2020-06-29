JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of Covid-19 patients
Business Standard

India records nearly 20k Covid cases for 2nd straight day; tally at 548,318

Maharashtra's Covid-19 count touched 1,64,626 and cases in Delhi have reached 83,077

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Maharashtra

ANI 

Given the scale of the pandemic, the fear of going to a hospital is high as is the outrage over their pricing methods
The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 count touched 1,64,626 and cases in Delhi have reached 83,077.

The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU