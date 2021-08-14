India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
Covid-19: India's new cases climbs to 13,993, highest in 22 days
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
India records 25,320 fresh Covid cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
-
India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.
The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.
The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.
Also, 22,29,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,13,38,088, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 53.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU