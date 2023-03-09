India reports 379 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,177

-
-
India logged 379 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 3,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,776 with one fatality reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,072).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,119, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 10:54 IST
