India, Russia agree to work closely on key issues at UN Security Council

-
ALSO READ
'India's bid for permanent UNSC membership a matter of discussion'
India at UNSC: Delhi calls for continued engagement between Syria, OPCW
India ready to play 'constructive role' in UNSC to end Syrian conflict
France backs India, other G4 nations in bid for permanent UNSC seat
Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India
-
India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides held bilateral consultations in Moscow on Tuesday on issues which are on the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC).
It said the Indian delegation at the director general-level meeting briefed the Russian side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure.
"Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.
India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.
In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the powerful UN body.
The MEA said the two sides appreciated the intensive ongoing bilateral contacts on matters relating to the UN, including with respect to a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.
Last week, India held similar discussions with China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU