JUST IN
India's air passenger traffic likely to increase to 827 mn by 2032-33
Kerala HC to aid of hearing impaired, asks govt to reconsider plea
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled today
Abu Salem allowed in Lucknow court during argument in fake passport case
African swine fever: Over Rs 37 lakh compensation for pigs culled in Kerala
Telangana: BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging at his residence
Delhi govt defers relaxations in driving test, to ease existing norms
Swadesh Darshan revamped to create jobs, preserve local cultural: Centre
Haryana govt withdraws Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020
Haryana buys 500,000 tablets for Classes 10-12 govt school students
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Goalkeeper Szczesny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season
Business Standard

India's air passenger traffic likely to increase to 827 mn by 2032-33

With the rise in the number of flyers, the government has been taking multiple steps for corresponding growth in the airport infrastructure

Topics
Air passenger traffic | India's domestic air passenger | AAI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indian airports are likely to record a significant rise in the number of air-passengers in the coming years. As per an assessment made by Airports Authority of India (AAI), all India total air passenger traffic is expected to increase from 341 million during 2019- 2020 to around 827 million by the year 2032-33.

With the rise in the number of flyers, the government has been taking multiple steps for corresponding growth in the airport infrastructure in the Country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely, Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the ministry, the timeline for construction of airports depends upon various factors such as land acquisition, mandatory clearances, removal of obstacles, financial closure, etc., by the respective airport developers. The responsibility of implementation of airport projects, including funding of the projects rests with the concerned airport developer and the respective state government (in case the state government is the project proponent).

However, the Greenfield Airport Projects are regularly reviewed by the government to sort out the issues coming in the way of implementation of these projects. So far, out of total 21 Greenfield airports where 'in-principle' has been accorded, eight Greenfield airports, including Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Orvakal and Kushinagar have been operationalised.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that over the last eight years India's Civil Aviation industry has been completely transformed. "Under UDAN scheme, we have 425 routes aiming to go up to 1000 routes, 68 new airports aiming to touch 100 airports. In the next 4 years we are expecting 40 crore travellers through Civil Aviation in India. That day is not far when along with rail transport and road transport Civil Aviation will become the bulwark of the transportation in India," he said.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Air passenger traffic

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 13:17 IST

`
.