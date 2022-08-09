JUST IN
African swine fever: Over Rs 37 lakh compensation for pigs culled in Kerala
Telangana: BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging at his residence
Delhi govt defers relaxations in driving test, to ease existing norms
Swadesh Darshan revamped to create jobs, preserve local cultural: Centre
Haryana govt withdraws Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020
Haryana buys 500,000 tablets for Classes 10-12 govt school students
Par panel for more transparent, less bureaucratic 'uniform legislation'
Total 1,999 insolvency cases were going on as of June 2022, says govt
Marred by frequent disruptions, Monsoon session ends 4 days before schedule
Parliament passes bill to create Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Heavy rains, strong winds lash Mumbai, low-lying areas inundated: Officials
Business Standard

Abu Salem allowed in Lucknow court during argument in fake passport case

Jailed gangster Abu Salem's request that he be allowed to be present in a Lucknow court when his lawyer is submitting arguments in the fake passport case has been accepted.

Topics
Abu Salem | Lucknow

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Abu Salem (Photo: ANI)
Abu Salem (Photo: ANI)

Jailed gangster Abu Salem's request that he be allowed to be present in a Lucknow court when his lawyer is submitting arguments in the fake passport case has been accepted.

While accepting the plea, Special Judicial Magistrate Samraddhi Mishra on Monday issued summons for Salem's appearance on Wednesday.

He is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai and is serving life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

The order came as Salem's lawyer had moved an application on August 5, stating that his client instructed him not to submit arguments in his absence.

In view of this, Salem should be summoned from Mumbai jail, added Salem's lawyer.

According to the CBI, Salem obtained a fake passport in the name of Aqil Ahmad Azmi in 1993 using fake documents. Co-accused Pervez Alam and Samira Jumani allegedly assisted him in the conspiracy.

The CBI conducted a probe into the case and submitted a charge sheet. Later, the court took cognisance of the offences and framed charges against Salem on June 5, 2009. The CBI thereafter led its witnesses. The case is now in the argument stage.

Salem was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.

In June 2012, Salem was shot and injured in Taloja Central Jail allegedly by gangster Devendra Jagtap alias JD, an accused in the murder case of advocate Shahid Azmi who had represented a 26/11 Mumbai attack accused.

In June 2017, Salem was convicted and later awarded a life sentence for his role in the 1993 serial blast case in Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Abu Salem

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 10:56 IST

`
.