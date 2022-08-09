JUST IN
Business Standard

Telangana: BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging at his residence

Prasad was found hanging from a fan when police officials reached the spot

Topics
Telangana | BJP

ANI 

death
Representative Image

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gnanendra Prasad was found dead at his residence, informed the officials on Monday.

Prasad was found hanging from a fan when police officials reached the spot.

The incident came to light when the Miyapur police during the morning hours of Monday, received information stating that a person committed suicide within Miyapur police station limits

"Immediately one team was dispatched to the spot and police found one person hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his residence. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days," said police.

The body was later shifted to a local hospital for

The dead body has been shifted to a local govt hospital for post-mortem examination (PME).

A case U/s 174 CrPC has been registered.

Further investigations are underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 08:39 IST

