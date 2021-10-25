India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 102.8 crore-mark, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine estimate of 2 bn doses aspirational, optimistic: Govt
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Health Ministry
Vaccines less effective against variant first found in India: UK expert
Over 10 million Covid vaccine doses available with states: Health Ministry
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 crore with more than 58 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.
In the 18-44 age group, 40,92,47,732 first doses and 12,86,74,750 second doses have been administered since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
The ministry further said that cumulatively 71,88,31,679 first doses and 30,98,37,374 second doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 Crore (1,02,86,69,053) on Monday. More than 58 lakh (58,87,981) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Monday, it said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU