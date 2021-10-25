Kerala CM inaugurates distribution of homeo medicine against Covid

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
Kerala floods: Blame game begins as death toll reaches 35
Extremely delighted to meet hockey star Sreejesh: Kerala CM Vijayan
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicine against COVID-19 among children ahead of school reopening on November 1.
Vijayan said the initiative of distributing Arsenicum Album 30 was as per the direction of the Union government's AYUSH department.
"Now that students have started going to schools, they need to develop immunity. The vaccine for children is not yet ready for distribution. The effective immunity measures available in homeo medicine should be used to develop immunity among children," Vijayan said while inaugurating the distribution in an online function.
The preventive tablets will be handed out through over 100 special kiosks.
Vijayan said a special helpline has also been opened for all queries and district medical officers (Homeopathic) can also be contacted for clearing doubts regarding the medicine.
The Department of Homeopathy will distribute its medicine among students from October 25 to 27 through special kiosks.
The medicine in strips of three tablets will be free for students aged between five and 17 years and there will be no compulsion on consumption of the homeo pills.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU