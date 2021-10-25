Mumbai sees 276 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest after August 24; seven die

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai coronavirus update: 285 fresh Covid-19 cases, four fatalities
Mumbai coronavirus update: 364 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fatalities
Mumbai sees 410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 358 recoveries, four fatalities
Mumbai sees 313 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities, 511 recover
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
-
The financial capital on Monday reported 276 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after August 24, and seven fatalities, a civic official said.
The tally of infections now stands at 7,53,956 and the death toll at 16,220.
Mumbai had logged 270 cases on August 24. So far this month, Mumbai reported the highest number of fatalities (7) due to COVID-19 two times- on October 6 and 25.
The day before Mumbai had recorded 408 cases and six fatalities.
Generally, the city logs a fewer number of cases on Mondays due to a lesser number of tests.
With 27,185 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai rose to 1,12,41,005, the official said.
Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases is 1,314 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.05 per cent for the period between October 18 and October 24, the official said.
Currently, 43 buildings in Mumbai remain sealed due to COVID-19 cases, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU