India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 155.92 crore: Govt

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.92 crore with more than 49 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday, the health ministry said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it said.
In total, 52,25,52,771 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group in the country, and 36,49,61,308 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.92 crore (1,55,92,20,012) on Friday and more than 49 lakh (49,33,612) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the ministry said.
It said cumulatively 90,37,77,508 first doses and 65,16,91,749 second doses have been administered.
More than 37 lakh (37,50,755) precaution doses for identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
