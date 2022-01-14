Madhya Pradesh logs 4,755 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 5.9%

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,19,228 on Friday with the detection of 4,755 new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,543, an official said.
He said the positivity rate in the state was 5.9 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent on Thursday, when the addition to the infection tally was 4,031.
The recovery count stood at 7,87,298 after 1,020 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 21,387, the official said.
Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,291 and 1,008 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he added.
With 79,786 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,45,96,379, he said.
A government release said 10,69,47,418 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,71,002 on Friday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,19,228, new cases 4,755, death toll 10,543, recoveries 7,87,298, active cases 21,387, number of tests so far 2,45,96,379.
