HC asks CBI to unearth greater conspiracy into Dhanbad judge's death

-
ALSO READ
Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand intentionally hit by autorickshaw, CBI tells HC
Dhanbad judge death: Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe
Two arrested in Dhanbad Judge death case; heavy autorickshaw recovered
Jharkhand HC pulls up police on manner of probe in Dhanbad judge death
Supreme Court seeks report from Jharkhand govt in judge murder case
-
Reprimanding the CBI for not properly conducting the unnatural death case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand in July last year, the High Court of Jharkhand on Friday said there is a greater conspiracy into the matter which needs to be unearthed.
While hearing the case online, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad made an oral observation that the murder has not happened because of theft of a mobile phone or any other trivial matter.
There is a greater conspiracy and that should be unearthed, the court said.
The bench also ordered the CBI to produce reports of the narco test conducted on the two accused who have been arrested in the case.
The matter would be heard again on January 21.
The high court had on multiple occasions pulled up CBI in the case. In October, it had rapped the agency for filing a "stereotype" charge-sheet in the case, saying it could not substantiate the charges made against the accused.
CCTV footage showed that the additional district judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road near the district court at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.
Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Dhanbad police seized the vehicle from Giridih district and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma.
The CBI has been investigating the case since August 4 and used various scientific tests on the accused in its bid to solve the mystery.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was probing the case earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU