India's enemies have seen your fire and fury: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh

Nearly three weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Prime Minister landed in the region on Friday morning to review the situation. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the Army chief, General M M Naravane.

The Prime Minister addressed Indian Army soldiers in Nimoo during his visit and paid his tribute to the 20 soldiers who were killed. “Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, there is a belief. Not only I but the entire nation believes in you, and we are not worried. You inspire every citizen to work day and night. Our resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) has become stronger because of you and your strong resolve. The valour shown by you has shown India’s strength on the global front,” he said.





"The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," he added.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

In apparent references to China, the PM said, "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back."

"We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'," he added.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength," said the Prime Minister to the troops.