India's growth story being disrupted by forces with colonial mindset: PM

Prime Minister on Friday said India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset, including in the name of freedom of expression.

Addressing a Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court, he said a colonial mindset still exists, years after the end to colonialism, and these forces are putting obstacles in the path of growth of the developing nations.

Today no nation directly exists as a colony to any other nation. But it doesn't mean that colonial mindset has ended. This mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in development journey of developing nations: PM pic.twitter.com/5VSAPwkeBQ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

"We are the only country that is in the process of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement ahead of time and yet, in the name of environment, various pressures are being created on India. All this is the result of a colonial mindset," the prime minister said.

"But the unfortunate thing is that in our country too, due to such a mindset, obstacles are being put in the path of development, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression and sometimes with the help of something else," he added.

