India's imports from China decrease to $16.6 billion during April-July 2020

India's imports from China during April-July 2020 decreased to US$ 16.60 billion from US$ 23.45 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The information was given by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply.
On Monday, on being asked about over 27 per cent reduction in imports from China from April to August and if it was step towards making India self-reliant, Goyal said the government was committed to making Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India a success.
He also said the government has rolled out Atmnirbhar Bharat package of Rs 20 lakh crore during the COVID-19 crisis.
