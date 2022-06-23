India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan- coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

It was the first "demand driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

NSIL, a Government of company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

