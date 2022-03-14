India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

India's new ambassador to Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday.

Rawat arrived in on March 4 and underwent mandatory quarantine as per China's COVID-19 protocols.

"HE Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of to the People's Republic of assumed charge @EOIBeijing today, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

Rawat succeeds Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as the Deputy Security Advisor.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat was previously India's ambassador to the Netherlands.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.

He has earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing. Rawat served as the ambassador of to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.

He speaks fluent Mandarin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)