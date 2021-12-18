India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats: IAF Chief

-
Noting that the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday said India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi domain capabilities.
Delivering his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near here, Chaudhari said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems. The nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes. New technology and radically new doctrines have emerged in the last few years. India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges. It will require us to build multi domain capabilities and execute all our operations simultaneously and in shortened time frames Chaudhari said. Expressing grief over the untimely demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces officials in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.
