India should emerge world leader in post-Covid global order: PM Modi

India should emerge a world leader in the post-Covid global order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, calling for "surging ahead with a focused approach setting new targets for ourselves for 2047".
Addressing the second meeting of the national committee on 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Modi said the pandemic has taught new lessons and shattered the existing structures which will lead to the emergence of a "new world order" in the post-Covid era, according to a statement.
It is commonly stated that the 21st century belongs to Asia, and it is important to focus on India's stature in Asia in this century, he said.
Emphasising that this is an opportune time to set eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, he said the current generation will be at the helm of affairs then and the nation's destiny will be in their hands.
"Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country," he said.
"We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is a higher greatness in following one's duties," he added.
It is only when people follow their duties religiously that they are able to ensure rights of others automatically, he said.
Therefore, as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated, the commitment to duty should be the uppermost priority and the pledge to contribute meaningfully for the country should be the main resolve, he said, asserting the programme will sow the seed of a sense of duty among the youth.
Noting that it must be remembered that the future is always born in the lap of the past, he said people must not forget their forefathers who have sacrificed their youth, their lives and their families for the country.
No stone should be left unturned to pay respect to the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom movement, he said.
"The Prime Minister concluded that as we observe Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should surge ahead with a focused approach setting new targets for ourselves for 2047," the statement said.
The members of the national committee who attended the meeting included the Lok Sabha speaker, governors, Union ministers, chief ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual leaders, artists, film personalities and eminent personalities from other walks of life, it said.
Culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan gave a presentation on the overview of activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being held to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
The members who gave inputs at the meeting included former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; governors Acharya Devvrat and Arif Mohammad Khan; chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy; BJP president J P Nadda, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Rajnikanth among others.
