IT sector in WB has grown three times in 10 years under TMC: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that the IT sector in the state has grown three times compared to what it was 10 years back when she took over the reins from the Left front government.
TCS alone has given employment to 50,000 professionals in the city compared to 15,000 in 2011.
GoWB is committed towards generating employment! Happy to share that the IT sector in Bengal has touched a new high. TCS has given employment to 50,000 professionals in Kolkata! Back in 2011, the number was only 15,000 and now, it has increased by 3 times. Best wishes to all!, she tweeted.
