Tabla Maestro Anindya Chatterjee also refused Padma award

-
ALSO READ
Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM
General Bipin Rawat, tech giants and vax makers get Padma awards
Not only an honour but also a responsibility: Adnan Sami on Padma Shri
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan awarded Padma Bhushan
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
-
Eminent Tabla player Pandit Anindya Chatterjee has declined to receive the Padma Shri honour.
Chatterjee is the second person from Bengal's vibrant musical world who was offered the Padma award this year and refused it.
The eminent percussionist, who has been 'jugal bandis' (duets) with classical maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan said on Wednesday he had recieved a phone call from Delhi on Tuesday seeking his consent to accepting the honour.
"However I politely declined. I said thank you but I am not ready to receive Padma Shri at this phase of my career. I have passed that phase," Chatterjee who received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2002 said.
A disciple of PanditJnan Prakash Ghosh, he has performed at the Rastrapati Bhavan in the past and was the youngest tabla player to perform in the British Parliament's House of Commons in 1989.
Chatterjee said he would have accepted the honour with gratitude had it been conferred on him 10 yeats back. "Many of my contemporaries and juniors were given Padma Shri years ago. Anyway I said with all humbleness, that I am sorry but I cannot accept it (award) now."
Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee similarly turned down the offer of the Padma Shri Award offered to her by the Centre on Tuesday evening.
"At the age of 90, having regaled generations of listeners for around eight decades, she deserved something more," her daughter said.
Besides Mukherjee and Chatterjee, CPI(M) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee also turned down an offer to award him Padma Bhushan on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU