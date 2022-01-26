Republic Day: Gayle, Rhodes send wishes after messages from PM Modi

West Indies left-handed batter and former South Africa cricketers sent 73rd wishes for India through their social media handles. Both Gayle and Rhodes also revealed that they got personal messages from Prime Minister on the occasion of

"I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love," tweeted Gayle, a huge fan favourite in India due to his exploits with the bat, on Wednesday.

Rhodes, apart from his work with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has a daughter whose name is co-incidentally 'India'. Just two hours after Gayle's tweet, Rhodes also extended his Republic Day wishes to India through Twitter.

"Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

With the tweet, Rhodes also shared a letter sent by Prime Minister Modi. "26th January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and a hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people," wrote Prime Minister Modi in the letter.

"The special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations. India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come," further wrote Modi.

--IANS

nr/akm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)