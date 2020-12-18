India to produce 300 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine in 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
India will produce about 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in 2021, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with a TV channel.
"In India, we have agreements with four large manufacturers. ...India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year," he was quoted as saying to Rossiya 24 TV channel by TASS news agency on Thursday.
RDIF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund.
Dmitriev noted that out of 110 production sites that negotiated production of Sputnik V, RDIF chose 10 that meet its requirements.
"The Russian Sputnik V will be actively produced in the world and we see that this is built on a safe platform based on the human adenovirus," Dmitriev said.
Earlier Dmitriev said that production of Sputnik V began in other countries, in particular in India, Korea, Brazil, and China.
Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world's first coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9.
A total of 40,000 people are involved in the programme.
RDIF supports the development of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine by the Gamaleya Center and is investing in mass production of the vaccine by RDIF portfolio companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU