India to vaccinate evacuees from Afghanistan against Polio

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Herd immunity unlikely, but CDC says vaccinated people can ditch masks
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Why global eradication of coronavirus is more feasible than polio
-
As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country.
The move said the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a preventive measure against the wild polio virus.
Sharing a photo of the ongoing vaccination of the evacuees at the Delhi International airport, Mandaviya on Sunday tweeted: "We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport."
Polio has not yet been eradicated in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Several countries have been carrying out the evacuation of their nationals from Afghanistan after the country's government fell to the terrorist group on August 15.
India on Sunday evacuated 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals via Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad.
An Air India flight carrying 87 Indians also landed in Delhi today.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU