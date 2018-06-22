India, top buyer of US almonds, hits back with 120% duty on import

India, the world's biggest buyer of U.S. almonds, raised import duties on the commodity by 20 per cent, a government order said, joining the and China in retaliating against President Donald Trump's hikes on steel and aluminium.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from the new tariffs, also imposed a 120 per cent duty on the import of walnuts in the strongest action yet against the United States.

The move to increase tariffs from Aug. 4 will also cover a slew of other farm, steel and iron products.

It came a day after the said it would begin charging 25 per cent import duties on a range of U.S. products from Friday, in response to the new U.S. tariffs.

"We know that discussions are still under way and we would hope that will result in a mutually beneficial decision not to move forward with some of these increases," Julie Adams, vice president, global technical and regulatory affairs at the Almond Board of California, told Reuters.

" is an important market for almond exports... so anything that disrupts that market is obviously a concern."

purchased over half of all U.S. almond shipments in 2017. A kilogram of shelled will attract duty of as much as 120 rupees ($1.76) instead of the current 100 rupees, India's Commerce Ministry said.

Majority of U.S. are shipped to during autumn, a season of festivals in the country. With future contracts and commitments already in place, Adams said, it would be difficult to ship in advance of August 4.

Last month, New Delhi sought an exemption from the new U.S. tariffs, saying its steel and aluminium exports were small in relation to other suppliers. But its request was ignored, prompting India to launch a complaint against the United States at the

"India's retaliation is within the discipline of trade tariffs of the World Trade Organization," said Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma.

Trade differences between India and the United States have been rising since President Trump took office. Bilateral trade rose to $115 billion in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its $31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.

Earlier this year, Trump called out India for its duties on motorbikes and Prime Minister agreed to cut the import duty to 50 per cent from 75 per cent for the high-end bikes.

But that has not satisfied Trump, who pointed to zero duties for Indian bikes sold in the United States and said he would push for a "reciprocal tax" against countries, including U.S. allies, that levy tariffs on American products.

In the rates issued late on Wednesday, the commerce ministry named some varieties of almonds, apples, chickpeas, lentils, walnuts and artemia that would carry higher import taxes. Most of these are purchased from the United States.

Walnuts have gone from 100 per cent duty to 120 per cent, the government note said.

India also raised duties on some grades of iron and steel products. In May it had given a list of products to the WTO that it said could incur higher tariffs.

An official from the steel ministry said at the time that the new tariffs were intended to show displeasure at the U.S. action.

"It is an appropriate signal. I am hopeful that all of this (trade war) will die down. In my view this is not in the interest of the global economy," said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the Indian government's policy think-tank Niti Aayog.

Rising trade tensions between the United States and some major economies have threatened to derail global growth.

Officials from India and the United States are expected to hold talks on June 26-27 to discuss trade issues, local daily Times of India reported on Thursday, citing Press Trust of India.

The on Wednesday announced a preliminary finding that imports of large-diameter welded pipe from China, India, and Turkey were subsidised by those countries, and said it was imposing preliminary duties that could top 500 per cent.

In a separate trade dispute, Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with 10 per cent tariffs if retaliates against his previous announcement to target $50 billion in imports. The United States has accused China of stealing U.S. intellectual property, a charge denies.

