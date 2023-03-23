JUST IN
Army, Air Force conduct joint multi-domain air-land exercise Vayu Prahar
G20 Framework Working Group meeting to discuss macro-economic issues: CEA
SC order on EC appointments being examined, will take apt action: Govt
No proposal to rework Constitution based on introduction of 'she/her': Govt
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
Relevance of hard power reaffirmed with Russia-Ukraine conflict: Army Chief
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates yoga, recreation hall for SC registry officials
Antilia bomb case: NIA declines support to former cop's plea seeking pardon
Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups, no limit to fund innovation
In massive data breach, details of 168 mn citizens, defence staff leaked
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Army, Air Force conduct joint multi-domain air-land exercise Vayu Prahar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, UK hold annual bilateral maritime exercise 'Konkan' in Arabian Sea

The annual bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and UK's Royal Navy was held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea from March 20-22, an official statement said on Thursday

Topics
India | UK | Maritime

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Navy
Representative Image

The annual bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and UK's Royal Navy was held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea from March 20-22, an official statement said on Thursday.

INS Trishul, a guided missile frigate, and HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 guided missile frigate, participated in 'Konkan 2023' and undertook multiple maritime drills to enhance interoperability and imbibe best practices, the Indian Navy said in the statement.

The exercises covered all domains of maritime operations, air, surface and sub-surface, and included gunnery shoots on surface inflatable target Killer Tomato', helicopter operations, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), ship manoeuvres and exchange of personnel, it said.

"The exercise yielded excellent training value to the personnel of both navies. A high level of professionalism and enthusiasm was also evident during its conduct," the Indian Navy said.

"The focus personnel exhibited on op-readiness, enhancing interoperability, and improving the ability to conduct joint operations will go a long way in bolstering the combined efforts of the IN (Indian Navy) and RN (Royal Navy) to strengthen maritime security and uphold a rules-based order in the region," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU